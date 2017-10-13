Tough series for Kumuls

KUMUL captain David Mead says tomorrow’s rugby league Tri-Series in Suva will be tough as Fiji and Australia will also test their World Cup combinations.

The 28-year-old told the Fiji media on arrival in Nadi on Wednesday said the game would gauge his team’s level against the tournament favourites as well as tournament top teams. “I guess that game is going to be tough and we need to show that we are prepared for that,” Mead, who plays for the Brisbane Broncos, said.

“This is our pre World Cup match and we want to test which combination is going to work.”

“We have a good mixture and we are looking forward to run well together this weekend.

“It is going be tough for us but know that we are out there to prepare well even though it’s a friendly match against the two teams.

“We know we are going to be out there giving it our best shot,” he added.

Mead, pictured, said it was his first time in Fiji and he looked forward to experiencing the nice and welcoming gesture that the nation was known for.

“I have heard a lot of good stories about Fiji from my family and friends who visited earlier, they said it’s a very nice and welcoming place and I am looking forward to experience that.”

Head coach Michael Marum said the side would use these games to select their combination for the first Rugby League World Cup game against Wales. He said he would make good use of this opportunity to physically test his players.

“We expect a physical game which will benefit us before selecting the best combination. It’s going to be tough and we have a good mixture of players who are striving to fulfil our world cup semi-final,” Marum said.

Marum announced his 18-man squad for the Tri-Series leaving out teenager Lachlan Lam, hooker Wartovo Puara Jr, backs Thompson Teteh and Stargroth Amean while prop Enoch Maki is the 18th man.

Catalan Dragons’ rake Paul Aiton was not considered as he joins the team next week.

The three-nation tournament will see the Kumuls face the Fiji Bati and Australian Kangaroos in three 40-minute matches over the same day.

Click TV will broadcast the series live on their PNG TV channel starting at 3.30pm tomorrow.

The match will be live streamed on the Asia Pacific Rugby League website thanks to host broadcaster, Fiji One. Kumuls: 1. David Mead (C), 2. Justin Olam, 3. Nene Macdonald, 4. Katto Ottio, 5. Garry Lo, 6. Ase Boas (VC), 7. Watson Boas, 8. Luke Page, 9. James Segeyaro, 10. Wellington Albert, 11. Rhyse Martin, 12. Nixon Put, 13. Rod Griffin; Interchange: 14. Kurt Baptiste, 15. Stanton Albert, 16. Moses Meninga, 17. Willie Minoga, 18. Enoch Maki

Fixtures: Sat, Oct 14 – 3pm Fiji Police v Australia Police, 5.30pm Fiji Bati v PNG Kumuls, 6.30pm PNG Kumuls v Australia Kangaroos, 7.30pm Fiji Bati v Australia Kangaroos. Venue: ANZ Stadium, Suva. (All matches in local time).

Like this: Like Loading...