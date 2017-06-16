Tragedy in Morobe seas

A MAN is dead and another still missing after their dinghy capsized in rough seas between Finschhafen and Sialum in Morobe two weeks ago.

They were taking medical supplies to Wasu from Lae with two other

persons on June 1 when the incident occurred.

Morobe disaster coordinator Charlie Masange told The National yesterday that the dead man was an employee of Lae-based LD Logistics.

The company was contracted by the provincial health office to transport medical supplies to Wasu in Tewai-Siassi, north of the province.

Masange said the group encountered bad weather between Finschhafen and Sialum at about 7.30pm and the boat capsized.

Only the skipper and another man managed to swim ashore.

“The body of a Tolai man, who was an employee of the company, was found washed ashore at Sialum,” Masange said.

“The other man is still unaccounted for.”

The skipper has been detained by the police for questioning.

Masange said the dinghy capsized about 20km from the treacherous Bonbongara area where the mv Rabaul Queen sank in February 2012.

“The Vitiaz Straight, where the Bonbongara is located, is known for rough seas so people travelling that way should be mindful of their safety,” he said.

