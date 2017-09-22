Training for summit drivers to continue, says officer

By TREVOR WAHUNE

COURSES for drivers who will be involved in the 2018 Apec meeting in Port Moresby will be conducted through to next year, Australian Federal Police Sergeant Taff Wedlake says.

He is the adviser for the driver training courses held for local police officers.

Wedlake said during the graduation of a second batch of drivers, that the training team managed to produce one driving instructor out of the previous course and they hoped to produce at least two more.

“Four drivers graduating today are members of the traffic directorate. The remaining courses this year will draw in more members of traffic. Next, we will be moving to the provinces,” Wedlake said.

He said the vehicles used during the training were specifically for Apec.

Wedlake said not everyone would become instructors after the training but there was potential for two to be put through the instructors’ course later.

“We have another two courses prior to the end of the year. And hopefully we will be able to have approximately four or five attend an instructors’ course in January.

