Tuke scores high in highlands

KUDOS to new Mining Minister Johnson Tuke.

The Kainantu MP has scored a first for the district and Eastern Highlands by being given a senior economic portfolio in the O’Neill-Abel Government. A second-term MP, Tuke’s appointment will ensure the delivery of goods and services in Kainantu, Eastern Highlands, and the rest of Papua New Guinea.

Despite the recent upheaval in Kainantu, Eastern Highlands, I want all peace-loving Eastern Highlanders to remain calm and think rationally because what we say and do can affect the majority.

Ask yourselves, should we stop ourselves from achieving bigger and better results which can free us from poverty or do we sit down, mediate, reach a consensus and proceed into a brighter future?

Yonki Kamano, Via email

Lae

