Tvet leadership training vital for development

PAPUA New Guinea’s National Department of Education and the Australian government are working together to enhance leadership and management skills in the technical and vocational education and training (Tvet) sector.

A training course in leadership is being delivered to 22 current and future Tvet leaders to help them run effective education institutions.

The courses include self-management, personal and work priorities, financial oversight and team effectiveness.

The course participants will be more knowledgeable, skilled and confident in leading their institutions to deliver efficient and accountable courses that respond to the needs of business and industry.

The Tvet leadership development programme was launched by acting deputy secretary for Tvet and Unesco directorate Wini Leka, on behalf of Education Secretary Dr Uke Kombra and Australian High Commissioner Bruce Davis.

Leka said the Australian government collaborated with the PNG Government in a range of programmes, including the Tvet leadership development programme.

“The Education Department is pleased to be partnering with the Australian government in making Papua New Guinea more competitive and enhancing economic participation between the two countries,” he said.

He said the Australian government is working in partnership with the PNG Government to provide training for improved educational institutions in the country.

“It is in the interests of both countries for Papua New Guinea to have a growing pool of skilled workers,” Leka said.

The Tvet leadership development programme is jointly-delivered by Papua New Guinea’s International Education Agency (IEA) College of Technical and Further Education (Tafe) and Australian-based Federation Training, as part of the Papua New Guinea-Australia partnership.

