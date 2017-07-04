Two charged with impersonation at polling

A MAN and a woman living in New Ireland have been charged with impersonation when they tried to cast their votes, police say.

Provincial police commander John Midi said the incident occurred last week in Kavieng.

The man from East Sepik and woman from Wabag in Enga were identified by polling officials. Both have been charged with impersonation.

Otherwise Midi said polling had been relatively quiet.

The only issue faced at the polling stations were people being turned away because their names were not on the common roll.

Midi said international observers arrived in the province last week to observe polling in the various wards.

He thanked the police and election officials for the progress so far.

