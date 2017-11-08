Two convicted in lands title case

TWO men convicted of conspiracy, forgery, uttering and obtaining goods by false pretences are expected to be sentenced later this month after a pre-sentence submission by their lawyer.

Deputy Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika told Roland Tom, who wanted to buy a property, and Kalen Kopen, who was working for the Lands Department, that there was clear evidence of conspiracy.

Their lawyer is expected to make a submission on Nov 20. The court heard that Kopen had helped Tom acquire a house already owned by someone else by forging documents with the intention to defraud.

The house originally belonged to National Housing Commission. The complainant obtained the house when he started work with the Prime Minister’s Department in 1985.

He signed a tenancy agreement with the NHC on Aug 7, 1986, and began paying rent. On Feb 13, 1987, an offer of sale was made which he accepted. He bought the house for K50,000.

The documents were sent to the Lands Department for the title of the property. Kalen then assisted Tom to acquire the property by forging documents.

