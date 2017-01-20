Two mothers win cinema tickets

FOR two women in Port Moresby, watching movies weekly with their families has its reward.

Evelyn Solomon from Central and Agnes Valuka Salem from Manus have been picked as winners of Paradise Cinema’s “Free Movies In A Year Promo”.

The two hardworking mothers are elated about their win.

They won four movie tickets weekly for a year.

Solomon lives with her family at Gerehu and comes to Vision City every week to watch movies with her family since the cinema opened in 2012.

“After a hard week’s work, watching movies with them during weekends is my bonding activity with them,” she said.

“We always check the latest movie offerings and off we go as a family.”

She was watching Trolls and used her concessions receipt when she joined the promotion.

Salem is a senior accountant at a bank. Her job requires her to be in the office very early and finish work late.

To make up for this, she treats her family to a movie every week at Paradise Cinemas Waigani Central.

She even watched Moana for the fifth time with her 20 nieces and nephews last December.

Her concessions receipt during that time was her winning receipt. According to Salem, no movie is complete without a popcorn and drink.

