Uncertainty over Games attendance

THERE is uncertainty over the number of provinces attending the PNG Games in Kimbe, West New Britain from Nov 18 to Dec 2.

With less than nine days to go, three provinces have pulled out, nine confirmed to participate while 11 were yet to meet all the Games charter requirements.

Hela, New Ireland and Western have pulled out.

PNG sports director John Susuve said only nine provinces had fully met the requirements.

These provinces are Southern Highlands, National Capital District, Madang, Eastern Highlands, Morobe, Milne Bay, East Sepik, East New Britain and host West New Britain.

Some sport are likely to be scrapped from the Games programme as they did not meet the minimum requirements on number of teams to stage a competition.

According to the PNG Games charter, in order to stage a competition, sports should have six or more teams (provinces).

Sports likely to be affected include beach volleyball, body building, golf, hockey, softball, taekwondo, cricket and weight-lifting.

However, Susuve said if the provinces have met the numerical entry deadline and the qualification date, the PNG Games would go ahead.

