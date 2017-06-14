Unique candidate standing in Goroka

I have spotted a unique person contesting in this election for Goroka Open.

This person is depending 100 per cent on God.

People come to his campaign house with their own sugar, bun, and etc.

He doesn’t entice people with money what he does is he tells the people the truth about life. He only educates people about life and doesn’t talk politics.

He is not spending money but I see different political lifestyle in him.

I believe if this guy wins the Goroka Open seat, he will set a new platform in PNG politics.

I believe many born again churches have heard many prophesies about PNG. The time has come open your eyes and ears and see.

Only God has the answer.

1st timer in politics

