University tutor wins US scholarship

BETHSHEBA Gima, a mathematics tutor at the University of Papua New Guinea has been named as successful recipient of this year’s US–South Pacific (USSP) scholarship programme.

The United States Embassy on Thursday announced that Gima would be pursuing a master’s degree in mathematics at the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa, Honolulu.

The USSP programme, authorised by the US Congress and funded by the US Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and

Cultural Affairs, is a competitive, merit-based scholarship programme.

The scholarship programme provides opportunities for bachelor’s degree studies at the University of Hawaii’s Hilo Campus and master’s degree studies at the University of Hawaii’s Manoa campus.

USSP scholarship programmes include a mentoring component with the possibility of a follow-on summer internship, and readily accessible opportunities for participation in host family and volunteer service programmes.

Candidates from the following countries, who meet specific selection criteria, are eligible for the programme: Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, Niue, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu.

The USSP scholarship is administered by the East-West Centre on behalf of the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

