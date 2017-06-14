UOG students undergo teaching practical

FINAL-year students at the University of Goroka (UOG) have gone out for two weeks of practical teaching in various schools in two districts of Eastern Highlands.

About 400 students from the three categories of programmes went for teaching practice at schools within Goroka and Unggai-Bena districts.

They are Pre-Service Year 4, Post Graduate Diploma in Education and Vocation Teacher Education students.

One of the group leaders, Lucas Kosek, said it was an eye-opener for students who were doing only theory lessons most of their academic lives.

Kosek and his team of six students and four teachers were posted to the Iufi-Iufa Primary School, which is about 10km north-west of Goroka town.

“We assisted the class teachers by teaching the students from May 22 to June 2,” Kosek said.

“The students have gained valuable experience and were assessed by the lecturers.”

Kosek said schools covered included high schools, secondary schools and primary schools. He said the teachers and students from the schools they taught in were helpful and they had fostered good relationships with them.

Lecturers Jacob Kawage, and Ignatius Nujijau, who were part of the group that assessed the students, spoke highly of the students’ performances and the programme’s outcome.

The lecturers thanked the host school for their hospitality and for providing the environment for students to conduct their practical lessons in.

