UPNG, college sign agreement

The University of Papua New Guinea has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Goroka Technical College to continue to accredit the Diploma in Business (accounting) programme that is conducted by the college.

Under this MoU, students who have completed a diploma programme at Goroka Technical College will be eligible to continue to UPNG to complete their Bachelor of Accounting programme in two years. The MoU will be valid for the next three years and will then be reviewed.

The MoU was signed by the acting UPNG Vice-Chancellor Vincent Malaibe and GTC principal Sogerifa Lutago at UPNG and was witnessed by acting registrar of UPNG Nakanat Kote, first assistant secretary Tvet curriculum and e-learning Rosa Apelis and senior college staff and senior management and academics of UPNG.

According to Malaibe, the arrangement between the two institutions is a good and workable model to initiate a partnership with technical and business colleges and to help their graduates to gain access to a university for further studies.

“Without such an arrangement it would be impossible for these young graduates to pursue further studies after their diploma studies,” Malaibe said.

Executive dean of the UPNG School of Business and Public Policy Prof Lekshmi Pillai said: “The accounting division, which has initiated this MoU, had undertaken a rigorous academic audit of the programme prior to granting accreditation, with the subsequent approval of the university senate.”

Students who complete the diploma programme at GTC will apply through the normal selection process for admission through the external or internal mode.

