UPNG opens refurbished dental facility

By OGIA MIAMEL

The refurbished dental facility at the University of Papua New Guinea’s School of Medicine and Health Sciences is now open for the public and dental students to use.

Executive dean Prof Nakapi Tefuarani said at the opening ceremony that the upgraded facility would enable standardised dental teaching, education, academic researches and services to the country. “We can now conduct high standard research and most of all quality production of dental therapists, dentists, dental surgeons and super specialists in the dentistry of PNG,” he said.

The refurbishment project was funded by the Australian government for K1.4 million and was done as part of a development cooperation treaty between PNG and Australia in collaboration with the Health Department and Port Moresby General Hospital.

The project included nine dental surgeries, together with specialist support services such as a dental x-ray unit, and orthopantomogram (OPG) and sterilisation facilities have been installed. The equipment will service the requirements of the university, Health Department and PMGH.

Acting vice-chancellor Vincent Malaibe said: “This facility will enable us to do our job well, the field of medicine is changing at a rapid pace and as an institution of higher learning and university, we must keep up with that pace.”

“We can’t train our students on second-hand equipment and technology, we want to train them with a technology that is in the market so that when they get out there, they will use this equipment.”

