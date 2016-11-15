Urban LLG budgets K5.3m

THE Kokopo-Vunamami Urban local level government (KVULLG) in East New Britain has an annual budget of K5.3 million this year but only K4 million was readily available for immediate use.

This is the revenue generated by internal receipts when Kokopo started developing rapidly in terms of commercial activities that encouraged infrastructure development over the years since the volcanic eruptions in 1994.

Lord mayor Diuvia Kopman said the tourism industry has also attracted national businesses and investments.

He said these activities have largely contributed to the K4m annually by the LLG used to develop its 19 rural wards and one urban ward.

This means that the 300,000 people benefit from the K4 million.

He said the LLG had not been strict on collecting revenue from businesses until recently.

Like this: Like Loading...