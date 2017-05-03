US Embassy opens scholarship programme

THE United States Embassy in Port Moresby has announced the 2018-2019 J. William Fulbright graduate scholarship programme for citizens of Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands and Vanuatu.

The Fulbright scholarship, which pays for up to two years of graduate study in the United States, will be choosing recipients based on their academic merits and leadership potential.

Successful candidates will earn a Master of Arts, Master of Science, Master of Public Administration, or a Master of Law degree.

Scholarship recipients will receive a tuition grant for their coursework and a monthly stipend to cover living expenses at their host institutions.

Recipients will also receive roundtrip transportation and health benefits.

In addition, recipients may also attend special enrichment activities throughout their programme.

These activities are excellent opportunities to network with fellow international Fulbright recipients, and to interact with prominent Americans across a range of professional fields.

Selected candidates may be required to travel to the United States as early as August 2018 for pre-academic programmes.

The J. William Fulbright programme is the flagship international educational exchange programme sponsored by the US government to increase mutual understanding between the people of the United States and the people of other countries.

In receiving the prestigious Fulbright scholarship, recipients will also become part of the global network of renowned Fulbright alumni who have achieved distinction in government, science, the arts, business, philanthropy, education and athletics for many years.

Among them are 44 Fulbright alumni from 12 countries who are recipients of the Noble Prize, 81 alumni have received Pulitzer Prizes and 20 Fulbright alumni have served as heads of states or government.

Only online applications will be accepted for this application cycle.

Applications close on Friday, June 30, 2017.

