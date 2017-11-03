Why use classrooms as homes?

IT is a shame to say this but it’s real.

Primary schools in National Capital District are like homes for some teachers and their family members.

I don’t know where they put their household goods during the schooling hours.

After school, from 3pm to 7am the next day, the classroom becomes the village family house.

Why are these teachers not residing in good homes and helping to shape our future?

All these questions must be answered by Government.

Kenneth Peter Sakale

Karaifaiara village

Rigo Inland

Central

