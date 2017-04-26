Vehicle damage probed

By PETER WARI

POLICE in Mendi, Southern Highlands, are investigating an incident on Monday in which two vehicles belonging to MPs were badly damaged.

Provincial police commander Chief Superintendent Sibron Papoto said police managed to contain the situation with the limited manpower he had.

Police believe that a teacher started the fracas after an intending candidate said something which riled a group of men.

The vehicles belonging to Governor William Powi and Nipa-Kutubu MP Jeffery Komal were travelling through the area and met the brunt of the group’s anger.

“Police have identified the person inside the vehicle who instigated the problem,” Papoto said.

“He is a teacher at Nipa Secondary and police will make an arrest soon.

“I condemn their action and have directed officers in charge of traffic and the criminal investigation division to investigate the incident.” Komal said he could not understand why the men had to damage his new vehicle and injuring two of his boys.

“Do we have police in Mendi town? I was in town to pay my nomination fee,” he said.

“I could hardly understand why police could not quickly intervene to stop the people from destroying the properties.

“This is a serious issue.”

Like this: Like Loading...