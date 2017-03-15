Vocational graduates to undergo job training

A TOTAL of 86 graduates from the Menyamya Vocational Training Centre in Morobe will be undergoing job training with business houses in Lae for two to three months before they can be employed.

Centre deputy manager Yokea Guwo told The National that providing on-the-job training for students should be continued.

“More on job training should be established in all technical and vocational education training institutions to give students a practical experience on the skills taught,” Guwo said.

The centre enrols about 200 students in the Menyamya district and offers trade certificate programmes in carpentry, plumbing, motor mechanic, welding, business studies, joinery, tourism and hospitality.

Menyamya recorded the highest number of 86 graduates this year to undergo job training. They are the first batch from the 157 who graduated last year to undergo job training.

Guwo said Tvet graduates should have at least work experience and a reference from an employer accompanied by their certificates.

“Many Tvets do not have the equipment and facilities to offer practical job training to its students so that they have a feel of the work environment before they can get employed,” he said.

“On the job training should be planned and established as a continuous programme in all schools.

“Tvets are useless if there is no practical training provided to students.”

Like this: Like Loading...