Volleyball champs on

THE 43rd national volleyball championship set for the independence anniversary weekend in Lae is expected to be a spectacular show by teams from around the country.

Scouts will be around to select the best players for the Vanuatu Mini Pacific Games in December.

Host, Butibam Volleyball Association is all set in its preparations of the grounds — the seven outdoor and indoor volleyball courts at the Sir Ignatius Kilage Stadium.

However, the host is still seeking a major sponsor for the games and appeals to interested companies and government agencies and entities to support the event.

Butibam village deputy chairman Gebing Jethro acknowledged the assistance in kind from companies including Wafi-Golpu JV, Wong Tim & Co, Coca Cola Amatil, Lae Biscuit and the Morobe Division of Community Development.

“We are yet to secure a major sponsor though we have written to companies and government entities as far the office of the Minister for Sports who is also the Prime Minister but have yet to receive his response,” Jethro said.

A total of 14 teams around the country have confirmed their participation in the tournament which will coincide with Independence Day celebrations with Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae as chief guest.

Butibam, Wagang, Hengali and Yanga villagers have committed themselves to get the venues cleaned as this would be their first time to host the event.

PNG Sports Foundation (PNGSF) Momase and New Guinea Island regional manager Geoffrey Gideon said that the office was offering the venues for K25,000 with special consideration for the indigenous communities of Lae hosting the national event.

