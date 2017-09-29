Vote is definite: Momis

AUTONOMOUS Bougainville Government President Dr John Momis is concerned about the doubts raised by Prime Minister Peter O’Neill on the referendum which could create suspicion over his intentions to follow the Bougainville Peace Agreement.

“The prime minister’s comments (in Parliament) about the conditions for the Bougainville referendum going ahead are wrong,” Momis said.

“Weapons disposal and good governance are not conditions for stopping the referendum. They are simply conditions for setting the date — something we both agreed to last year.”

He said June 15, 2019, was the target “but it must be held before June 15, 2020, according to the peace agreement”.

Momis assured the people that the referendum would go ahead.

“My message to all Bougainvilleans is that the peace agreement is clear, the referendum will go ahead,” he said.

“To all those who have been working hard on weapons disposal, setting up a functional ABG and cleaning up the public service, please continue your good work. Your work will secure a peaceful and prosperous future for Bougainville.”

Momis said MPs were closely involved in getting their communities weapons-free and preparing the people for the referendum. He said they were doing this without assistance from the National Government

“The Government is not assisting our drive towards good governance. They have failed to give Bougainville what it is due under the Constitution.”

