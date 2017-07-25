Voters’ fear taints Highlands election

THE 2017 national election is not free and fair and it is evident that the preferential system does not benefit the provinces in the Highlands.

The coastal areas voted well but the highlands regions hardly followed the protocol of preferential voting.

The law that governs the signing of ballot papers states that the voter must sign in the presence of the election official. But this has not been followed because of fear.

A new system of election should be introduced in the Highlands in the next election.

AMBANE DEKENE FIDELIS

CA 2 @ DWU

