THE Electoral Commissioner needs to know and be made aware of foul play by certain polling officials.

During the last election in 2012 polling officials in the Rigo Inland Area were allegedly found marking ballot papers for candidates of choice or favoured and filling ballot boxes.

This clearly shows the trend of corrupt, manipulative and bribing candidates and politicians

to either win elections or return

to power every general election.

That rot is history now but should not be repeated now in 2017.

The current returning officers have to be monitored closely and held accountable for the polling officials practicing favouritism or accepting bribes from candidates to determine election results.

That is non-democratic and corrupt in nature.

We do not want to see a repetition of 2012 Election – we want a fair and free election.

To the Electoral Commissioner, we want ballot papers and boxes secured, guarded at all times and cost during and after polling.

Suffering Voter since 1975

