Water firms to merge

A PROPOSED merger of Eda Ranu and Water PNG into one entity will save the Government more than K10 million annually, National Planning and Monitoring Minister Richard Maru, pictured, says.

The two water supply organisations will be merged to become the National Water Sanitation and Hygiene Authority.

“The new water authority will not cost the Government one toea to establish. Instead, it will be collecting its own money to fund its operations,” Maru said.

“The merging of Eda Ranu and Water PNG will save over K10 million annually – more money for the Government.

“This is part of the reform that we are talking about.

“Cutting wastages. Right now, you have two managing directors receiving two salaries. You are paying for two boards instead of one.

“You have two accounting systems, two financial controllers.

“You have two of everything.

“Now you will have only one.”

Maru said the proposed water authority was part of the National Water Sanitation and Health Policy 2015-2030.

“This policy calls for the total overhaul of the water and sanitation sector by putting up a new apex body to manage and look at the merger of the two entities to save costs,” Maru said.

“Together, they will have the financial capacity to fund a lot of water and sanitation programmes using the profits they generate from profitable centres such as Port Moresby and Lae.”

