Well done Government team

WELL done to the Government team for what was reported in The National on Oct 27 where 11 Bangladeshis were arrested for not having work permits.

Please continue to search stores at 6-Mile.

Search Lot 60 shops as employees working there are paid K2 per hour.

The workers are paid cash as owners don’t want to pay employee contributions to Nasfund.

The question is: Why recruit foreigners to come and work in stores where nationals are supposed to do those kinds of jobs?

Nick Tyson

Port Moresby

