WHAT a delight to read about my former colleague, Thomas Hukahu’s success in the BBC World Drama competition in The National Weekender last Thursday, titeld “Hitting the bull’s eye”. Congratulations, I am very happy for you. The BBC? Wow, what more can you ask for. Keep up the good work, Thomas, and many years of more success in writing.

Biga I Lebasi, 17-Mile, Central