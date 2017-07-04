West New Britain completes voting despite setbacks

POLLING in most locations in both the Talasea and Kandrian-Gloucester districts in

West New Britain has been completed.

Provincial police commander, Supt Jim Namora said despite the many logistical setbacks they have faced during the period of insertion, they have done well by enabling security officers to join polling teams on the ground.

“Mobility for us has been complemented by the use of our special constables who crew the HMPNGS naval ship, the Seadler and their involvement was timely,” he said.

Namora reported that the arrangement to airlift the team from Gasmata into Asirim/Sikar by helicopter has not been possible due to bad weather and trekking was considered, however, heavy flooding continued to slow the process.

He appealed to his officers to remain focused and work safely.

“There are so many expectations on us but the situations and circumstances to act are best decided by you on the ground. Your safety in the remote locations you are currently in rests entirely with you and those around you. We have had our share of problems in town, Kimbe generally and the Talasea electorate.”

Namora said with limited manpower and depleted resources, he was proud to say that all security personnel have done well.

“Our critics will have their say and likewise those with vested interests but at the end of the day, I as your commanding officer in the province, will give an account of how we have performed in the execution of the 2017 national operations to the Commissioner of Police,” Namora told the security personnel.

