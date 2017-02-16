West Papuans hold annual opening worship service

By JOY NEMO

THE West Papua community in Port Moresby held their annual opening worship service at Waigani Christian Centre recently.

The worship, themed Breakthrough 2017, was led by the West Papuan youth group Sarang Burung (Bird’s Nest) Project.

More than 200 West Papuans, friends, family and supporters of West Papua turned up to worship together as a family and dedicate 2017 to God.

The community dedicated their school children, mothers, youths, families and plans to the Lord.

The night was filled with joyful songs sung in Bahasa Melayu and there were a lot of items presented by St Joseph Catholic Paris youths and West Papuan families.

Sarang Burung Project president, Mathew Hassor in his closing remarks, challenged the people who attended to ask themselves what was holding them back from seeing their breakthrough in life.

He further added that upon identifying those strongholds and with God’s help, they would be able to break out from them and see their breakthrough.

Like this: Like Loading...