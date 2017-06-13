West Sepik MPs must work together

I CALL on the five MPs from West Sepik to forget their individual political differences and develop unity in political leadership.

Over last 20 years, there was no true unity in West Sepik, and four open MP’s including one governor did not provide solidarity and unity to address the issues affecting the people in terms of service delivery and restoration.

Sandaun MP’s were operating individually and people of rural areas of Nuku, Yannok, Lumi, Aitape, Edwaki, Oksapmin, Telefomin, Green river, Yapsie, Amanai and Imonda have not benefited well from the nation’s wealth (funds).

The upcoming leaders who will 2017 election to brush aside differences stand united to fight for major impact projects to sustain people.

Moses Nasam

Former Provincial Politician

Sandaun

