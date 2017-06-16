West Sepik polling officials not ready

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

RETURNING officers and their assistants in West Sepik yesterday revealed that they are not ready yet to conduct polling in four remote and rugged electorates.

Vanimo-Green returning officer Anthony Makes, on behalf of the officers for Nuku, Aitape-Lumi and Telefomin electorates, said polling was eight days away but they had no polling materials, training, vehicles, clerks or office.

Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato, however, denied this.

“I don’t know what they are talking about,” he said.

“Last week, the chairman of the provincial election steering committee and election manager came and met me and said they are ready.”

Makes expressed concern that they would be the last province to complete polling, counting and the declaration of the winning candidates.

“The 520 polling officers for the 170 polling teams have not been selected yet. We are still waiting for the staff at the PNG Electoral Office in Port Moresby to let us know who they have selected to man these polling teams in remote areas,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...