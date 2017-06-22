We’ve had enough noisy leaders

CANDIDATES contesting for the various seats around the country should have publish their services delivery profiles in the daily newspapers for people to read and understand.

Now that the times are changed so if candidates contesting throughout the country can publish their proposed structures of what they will be doing when they win the election in the daily newspapers for people to view.

The posters and few platforms of the parties endorsing and/or as independent is not enough to really understand who you may be.

Try doing something that will attract the attention of the whole country.

We had enough of noisy leaders who are less creative and not coming up with the formalities of having inplace the workable structures of service delivery mechanisms so that if they are elected to the parliament they will know where to start.

Yorine Inove

Madang

