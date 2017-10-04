What’s Kerenga Kua a shadow of?

WE read and hear that senior Opposition MP and Sinasina Yonggomugl MP Kerenga Kua is the shadow minister for democratic institutions and rule of law.

By definition, a shadow minister (or shadow spokesperson) is the mirror of an actual minister in the government.

Under the current O’Neill-led government, we do not have a dedicated minister and ministry responsible for democratic institutions and rule of law.

However, earlier on when Opposition Leader Patrick Pruaitch announced his shadow cabinet, Kua was made shadow attorney general and also given the shadow portfolio of police.

Can someone well versed in the Westminster parliamentary system clarify whether the honourable member should be holding a shadow ministry when there is no existent corresponding government ministry?

Kelly Matoli

UOG

EHP

Like this: Like Loading...