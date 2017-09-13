Wigmen reward team, staff

THE Kroton Hela Wigmen rugby league club held their team awards and farewell night in Port Moresby last week.

The event was held to formally thank the players, coaching staff and sponsors of the club for their efforts and commitment during the 2017 Digicel Cup season, which saw the Wigmen bowing outwith a 16-12 loss to the Agmark Gurias in the preliminary final.

The highlight of the evening was the announcement that the board and sponsors had approved K100,000 to be divided among the players and coaching staff.

Individual awards and certificates of appreciation were given to the players along with the season’s home and away jerseys.

Hela Wigmen club chairman Andy Hetra praised the players and coaching staff for their efforts.

He reminded the players that they were ambassadors of the province and its people. “Everyone will support you and follow you, so you have a big responsibility. As a player and coaching staff, you must keep that in mind,” Hetra said.

“Whenever you play you unite a whole province behind you.”

Hetra also commented on the changing nature of the sport in PNG, urging players to be more professional in their approach to training and how they conducted themselves on and off the field.

Hetra reminded players not to take their positions in the team for granted. He said no one was guaranteed a spot in the side and players were only as good as their last performance.

He also thanked the sponsors Paradise Tailoring, Kemele Construction, Ipwenz Construction, Hela Provincial Government and naming rights sponsors Kroton Limited, a subsidiary of Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited.

