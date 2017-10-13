The Papua New Guinea Government should be careful about the type of laws it introduces.

“Woe to those who make unjust laws, to those who issue oppressive decrees, to those who deprive the poor of their rights and withhold justice from the oppressed of my people, making widows their prey and robbing the fatherless. What will you do on the day of reckoning, when disaster comes from afar? To whom will you run for help? Where will you leave your riches?” (Isaiah 10: 1-3)

Nothing will remain but to cringe among the captives or fall among the slain.

Concerned citizen

Like this: Like Loading...