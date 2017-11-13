Winners get K1000 each from Telikom

TELIKOM PNG has given K1000 each to the five weekly winners of its Cash Give-Away promotion.

The winners are Makap Lawyers, Awilunga Estate Hornibrokks Lae, Mastrados Hire and Lease Construction, Marianto Marianto and another who is yet to be identified.

Telikom will be giving away K5000 every Friday until next February.

Chief financial officer Jesse Ramo said it was a way of rewarding their loyal customers.

“The promotion is not just for mobile phone users. It’s open also to those who subscribe through ADSL (asymmetric digital subscriber line) modem or the fix line service,” Ramo said.

“Anyone who recharges with K20 or more has their subscriber number registered automatically for the draw.”

The draw was officiated by Ramo and other staff of Telikom in the presence of Boroko Police Constable Jeremy Matthies and Telikom staff members.

Like this: Like Loading...