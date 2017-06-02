Winning hearts for PNG

By JOHN RUBEIA

A SUCCESSFUL exhibition of contemporary Papua New Guinea artworks has drawn to a close at the Royal Queensland Art Society’s Petrie Terrace gallery in Brisbane.

Tropical foliage and Papua New Guinea artifacts strategically positioned around the gallery created a unique ambience that complemented the artworks and helped the exhibition get top marks from members of the society and the public. All visitors to the gallery were captivated by the exuberant colours, unique subject matters and the variety of artworks on show. They showcased the talent of PNG’s contemporary artists.

Vector works by Gima Segore and acrylic paintings by Michael Mape proved popular. Artworks by Gickmai Kundon, Willey Kauage, Gigs Wena, Nombri Temine and Andrew Kayanu were all considered highly. Photographs by John Rubeia also generated considerable interest, especially scenes of Koki that were appreciated by the visitors to the gallery who had travelled to PNG before. Other photographs of everyday items ordinarily taken for granted, such as bicycle wheels, brick pavers and park benches, left visitors impressed by the professional talent shown by budding amateur photographers Dion and Oswyn Rubeia.

Artists Gima Segore, Albert Ipu, Michael Mape and Ambane Siune – who travelled to Brisbane for the exhibition – were accorded a warm reception by members of the society. The artists joined society members in life-drawing and water-colour classes, and assisted in the setting up of exhibits while fully participating in other gallery activities.

A picture of a Kokomo, photographed by John Rubeia, was raffled during the exhibition and sold for K400. The money will go towards the delivery of community health services at the Nine Mile clinic.

Given the positive response received, it is anticipated that more artwork from PNG will grace the RQAS Petrie Terrace gallery in future.

