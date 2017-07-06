The Mendi town market is filled with rubbish again and it is starting to smell. Members of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church living in the area had cleaned the market in May. The clean-up was done in preparation for the launching of the Total Membership Involvement programme, a nationwide initiative of the church. While the new Mendi Market at Magani is still under construction, the town authority has allowed farmers and vendors to use the bus stop recreational area. And this is what it’s like.

