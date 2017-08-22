Sherlyn Maram, Ayu Oni, Helen Han, Jevelyn John and Ruth Max doing their laundry at the State House in Top Town, Lae. This water source is the only water supply available to more than 200 people living at the State House. The women are part of a group of about 400 people who fled the Sialum Compound area along Boundary Road, in Lae, during ethnic fighting last September. Some have left for their villages but the others have stayed on in the hope of getting help from the authorities to restart their lives.

Like this: Like Loading...