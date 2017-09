It is always the same scene during rush hours at the road from Eriku and Polytechnic leading to Kamkumung Market in Lae. Traffic jam is common and accidents have happened. The reason this things happen is that there is a pothole at the end of the bridge and the road is too narrow at both ends of the road leading to the bridge. PMV buses at Kamkumung market do not have a proper bus stop. Widening of the road and proper bus stops are needed to overcome this problem.

