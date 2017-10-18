Residents of Port Moresby especially students and people who go to work were affected after PMV buses in Port Moresby went on strike.

Some people missed worked and students missed classes while other walked from one place to another in the sun.

Others cancelled and postponed trips as there were no PMV buses to travel. It was alleged that a driver of the PMV bus was attacked by police, so the drivers of PMV buses went on strike.

Pictured are some students and other people who walked from Waigani towards Vision City in Port Moresby.

