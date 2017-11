The back road into Mt Hagen city from Warakum industrial area has been cut off.

A culvert was washed away by flood from a small creek in 2015.

Pictured: Nicky Moimkua, who lives near Hagen cemetery, pointing at exposed sewerage pipe coming from Tee school into the main treatment plant about a kilometre away.

If the pipe breaks, it will spill sewage into the stream.

The authorites should fix it.

