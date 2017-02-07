Big potholes are right in the heart of the Madang central business centre at Kasagten Road. National Works Manager for Madang Andrew Kendaura says the town roads need proper storm water drainage system to avoid potholes. Many parts of the town are on land which are at sea level. That’s why water flowing out through the drains to the sea don’t flow out. The road level in town should be elevated so that water can flow out. Madang MP Nixon Duban says a number of operations are now before the Works department to address the deteriorating roads in Madang town. He assured residents the roads would be fixed following a national executive decision recently.

Like this: Like Loading...