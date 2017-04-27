Madang town’s popular Tusbab beach along Coronation Drive has now become a firewood selling point for certain ethnic groups. Long-time Madang residents are already fuming with anger how this firewood vendor started selling without the knowledge of the Madang Urban LLG (MULLG). Many residents commented that the MULLG seem to be non-existent as many public utilities in Madang town are in deteriorating state and unattended to by the town authority in terms of maintenance. People are doing all sorts of informal businesses anywhere without fear or respect for authority.

Like this: Like Loading...