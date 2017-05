The crossing at Modion Hospital is a section of the main Modilon road that slows down traffic every morning. The peak hours of the traffic jam was between 7.30am and 9am when school children wanted to cross over to schools and patients wanted to cross over to the hospital collided with vendors on PMVs going into town and workers trying to go to work early. However, with a police traffic officer controlling the flow of traffic and people crossing over, the situation use to get better.

Like this: Like Loading...