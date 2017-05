Residents of Coronation Drive in Lae, Morobe, (from left) Joseph Petrus, Kundi Eric, Jacinta Jeffrey, Esther Michael and Hilda Stewart pointing to a huge pothole at the junction of Coronation Drive joining Huon Road. The pothole was very small but, over the months, had spread because of the impact of vehicles using the road. It is hazard to drivers trying to avoid the pothole at the same time having lookout for oncoming vehicles.

Like this: Like Loading...