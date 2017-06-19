The 9-Mile cemetery outside Port Moresby is the capital city’s designated public burial place for those who do not wish to be buried in their own villages. The cemetery has grown in recent years, however, there has not been any perceived maintenance in terms of a proper fencing around the cemetery, as well as orderly layout of graves.Vandalism and neglect has reduced this resting place for the deceased to such sad conditions.

Headstones which were painted white recently already have graffiti and even betel nut spittle on them. There is no proper fencing along the sides or back of the cemetery’s perimeter, allowing people to enter at any time as though it is a public recreational area.

The dead may be long gone but they were once with us and living parts of our memories. Their resting place should be treated with respect.

