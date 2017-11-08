Wolfhounds value PNG trip

IRELAND trainer Brett White says their side will take their PNG experience and use it to develop rugby league in their country.

Despite losing 14-6 loss to the Kumuls, the Wolfhounds have taken a lot of positives out of the Port Moresby fixture.

“We’re trying to establish rugby league in Ireland and we’ve got our own motivations in coming into the World Cup and putting up a good performance to grow rugby league in Ireland,” White said.

“Like what the Kumuls are doing here in PNG, we want to be like the Kumuls in Ireland and that will raise the standard of rugby league in Ireland,” the former Irish and Australian test player said.

“I’ve never been over here to play against PNG, I missed out on those trips that’s why it was good to get here with the Irish team and see the hype and excitement.

“We saw the different cultures and how sport brings people together was great,” White said.

