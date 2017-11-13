Woman awaits trial in case over car deal

The Waigani Committal Court last Wednesday committed a woman charged with false pretense to stand trial at the National Court.

Racheal Toni, from Rigo, Central, was charged with false pretense and hiring of two vehicles.

Magistrate Cosmas Bidar ordered her to appear before the National Court on Dec 4 for listing.

Toni was charged with false pretense in obtaining two vehicles on hire from Islands Mobile Hire Car Ltd.

She was alleged to have made false representations that the vehicles were to be used by the Office of the Deputy Chief Justice for 30 days for an amount of K25,844.

