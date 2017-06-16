Women back home from free Australian visit

By LUKE KAMA

FIFTEEN lucky women have returned from a month’s visit to Australia – thanks to the charity Rainbow Missionary Home.

The trip was the first to Australia by the women who described themselves as having a marginalised and underprivileged existence in the National Capital District.

They returned to Port Moresby yesterday for the elections before going back to work.

“Most of us are the unfortunate ones,” said spokesperson Kuma Jason.

“Some of us are widows and we are overlooked by authorities.

“We sell goods on the roads and streets around Port Moresby to make a living but we are very grateful to (PNG One Nation Party leader and election candidate) Joseph Joe Tonde for giving us this opportunity through his charity organisation the Rainbow Missionary Home.”

She said they learnt a lot and felt motivated and inspired.

“We have travelled through different places in Australia, be able to learn of the opportunities that are there so after the election we will be travelling back to Australia to work in the farm that is owned by Joe Tonde,” Kuma said

