Women complete management training in United States

Two Papua New Guinea women have completed a four-week Global Women in Management training programme in Washington DC, United States.

Julie Alo and Bala Kerapa were awarded the programme which was supported by ExxonMobil Ltd.

ExxonMobil’s public and government affairs manager Robert Aisi said women’s economic empowerment was one of ExxonMobil’s key focus areas in community investment because it recognised that “women are strong drivers of social change” in their communities.

“Each investment in a woman is also an investment in her family and her community so the impact is broad and multi-dimensional,” Aisi said.

The training, run by Plan International USA, brings together women from diverse cultures across the globe to network, learn, share and adapt best practices around the world for expanding women’s economic opportunities. So far, 64 women from PNG have benefited from the programme since 2006.

Aisi said past participants were strong leaders in their communities and were making a significant contribution in their roles in the not-for-profit and entrepreneurial sectors and community. Alo and Kerapa thanked Exxon for the opportunity which they said was “very rewarding” and they looked forward to applying their new skills in their work.

“I have learned a lot from this experience and have gained new set of skills. I am looking forward to put

my skills to use back at home,” Alo said.

